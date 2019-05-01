×
WWE News: Becky Lynch mocked after Charlotte Flair's SmackDown beatdown

Greg Bush
CONTRIBUTOR
News
409   //    01 May 2019, 06:46 IST

Charlotte ruined Becky Lynch's night on SmackDown Live
Charlotte ruined Becky Lynch's night on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

Becky Lynch defeated Bayley in a one-on-one match on SmackDown Live tonight. Immediately after forcing the former Raw Women's Champion to tap out, Becky Two Belts was taken out by Charlotte Flair weeks ahead of their showdown at Money in the Bank.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch has a tough night ahead of her at Money in the Bank, as she'll be forced to defend her titles in two separate matches. While her feud with the Queen only to continues to heat up after defeating Flair and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35, a new challenger has continued to get in the head of the champion.

After the Superstar Shake-Up, Lacey Evans, who had been appearing on both Raw and SmackDown, was officially locked down on the flagship brand. Since then, she's been harassing Lynch left and right, attacking her both verbally and physically.

Though she wasn't a part of the attack that transpired tonight, The Lady of Monday Nights took to Twitter to further dig under the skin of The Man.

The heart of the matter

After Charlotte Flair took out both Becky Lynch and Bayley, the Queen triumphantly stood over her victims. Lacey Evans didn't take long to address the situation, mocking Lynch after Charlotte's assault.

It's no surprise that Evans took a shot at Lynch while she was laying down, as these tactics seem to be working in her favor.

What's next?

With the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships around her waist and shoulder, the Man truly does have a target on her back. And with two of the toughest superstars on Raw and SmackDown vying for her titles, one has to wonder if Lynch will make it to Money in the Bank, let alone walk out with all of her gold.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Becky Lynch Lacey Evans WWE Raw Women’s Championship WWE Smackdown Women's Championship
