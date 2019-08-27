WWE News: Becky Lynch mocks Sasha Banks' mic skills following tonight's RAW promo

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 193 // 27 Aug 2019, 08:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Banks and Lynch are set to collide

Two weeks ago, Sasha Banks shocked everyone when she returned to WWE television, and tonight she finally returned to the ring for her first match since WrestleMania.

It wasn’t only Banks’ in ring prowess we would witness, though, as The Boss cut a promo to kick off RAW. One person who definitely wasn’t a fan of the segment, though, was WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, who took to Twitter to mock The Boss’ promo skills.

Pity you can’t promo in emo memes and song lyrics too, huh? — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 27, 2019

Lynch mocked Banks for her previous social media posts, which often contain poignant, cryptic lyrics and memes among other things.

The pair look to be on a collision course, set to culminate at Clash of Champions, and The Man has definitely stoked the flames of their rivalry tonight.

Banks' Statement

Sasha Banks well and truly made a statement two weeks ago when The Boss interrupted an emotional Natalya, who had started to speak about the anniversary of her father's passing. The Boss came out with her trademark purple hair, seemed to comfort Nattie before ambushing her and pulling off her wig to reveal new electric blue locks.

Becky Lynch would then come out to try and make the save, only to be beaten up by Sasha Banks, too, who laid waste to both women with a steel chair.

Sasha's momentum

Meanwhile, The Boss was triumphant in her return with an emphatic victory over Natalya after attacking an injured Nattie last week, who seems to be the catalyst to get Banks heat and build her momentum before the inevitable match with Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Advertisement

Would you like to see Sasha Banks taking on Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship? Let us know in the comments section.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!