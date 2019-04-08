×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Becky Lynch overwhelmed after historic WrestleMania win (Video)

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
587   //    08 Apr 2019, 13:48 IST

Becky Lynch took home the gold
Becky Lynch took home the gold

What's the story?

After her historic win at WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch was interviewed by Cathy Kelly.

In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania 35 was the first WrestleMania in history to have women headline the show. Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch battled to see who could take home the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. In the end, it was Becky Lynch who took home the gold.

ALSO READ: Fight breaks out in the crowd at WrestleMania 35 during Reigns vs McIntyre

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch was interviewed by Cathy Kelly after the WrestleMania 35 main event. Lynch was asked about achieving her dream of headlining WrestleMania and she revealed how overwhelmed she was by the support from the fans in the MetLife Stadium as well as what her historic win meant for her.

Here's what Becky had to say:

"Anything is possible, anything. It's hard to put into words, like how I'm feeling right now. It's just so overwhelming. I've worked for this my entire life, I've dreamed about this, I've obsessed about this moment and I never knew how I was going to feel. I had a picture but so much is going on in my head right now that I can't comprehend it.
I just achieved all my dreams. I did what I said I was going to do and the people, 80,000 people here supporting me and wanting me to achieve my goals and dreams and that means the world to me. And it's only the beginning."

What's next?

Becky Lynch will be on RAW later tonight. It will be interesting to see how WWE react to what looked like Rousey's shoulder being up when she got pinned at WrestleMania.

Advertisement

WWE WrestleMania 35 Results: April 7th, latest WrestleMania 35 Winners, video highlights

When using quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
Opinion: Why Becky Lynch will not win at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35 Predictions: Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair - Winner Takes All Preview
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch talks WrestleMania main event without her
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Ronda Rousey is refusing to lose to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 Potential Challengers For Becky Lynch After WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Surprise feud planned for Becky Lynch after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35 Results: Becky Lynch wins the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships - highlights
RELATED STORY
Wrestlemania 35: 3 possible reasons why Becky Lynch could lose the main event triple threat match
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch cuts brutal promo on Ronda Rousey for calling WWE 'fake'
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch insults Ronda Rousey again, makes it too personal 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us