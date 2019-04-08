WWE News: Becky Lynch overwhelmed after historic WrestleMania win (Video)

Becky Lynch took home the gold

What's the story?

After her historic win at WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch was interviewed by Cathy Kelly.

In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania 35 was the first WrestleMania in history to have women headline the show. Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch battled to see who could take home the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. In the end, it was Becky Lynch who took home the gold.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch was interviewed by Cathy Kelly after the WrestleMania 35 main event. Lynch was asked about achieving her dream of headlining WrestleMania and she revealed how overwhelmed she was by the support from the fans in the MetLife Stadium as well as what her historic win meant for her.

Here's what Becky had to say:

"Anything is possible, anything. It's hard to put into words, like how I'm feeling right now. It's just so overwhelming. I've worked for this my entire life, I've dreamed about this, I've obsessed about this moment and I never knew how I was going to feel. I had a picture but so much is going on in my head right now that I can't comprehend it.

I just achieved all my dreams. I did what I said I was going to do and the people, 80,000 people here supporting me and wanting me to achieve my goals and dreams and that means the world to me. And it's only the beginning."

What's next?

Becky Lynch will be on RAW later tonight. It will be interesting to see how WWE react to what looked like Rousey's shoulder being up when she got pinned at WrestleMania.

WWE WrestleMania 35 Results: April 7th, latest WrestleMania 35 Winners, video highlights

