WWE News: Becky Lynch reacts to Charlotte Flair's Title win on SmackDown Live

Becky Lynch had something to say to Charlotte Flair

What's the story?

Becky Lynch is all set to face Ronda Rousey for RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35. Charlotte Flair will also be involved in the match, with the three of them being in the first-ever Women's Match to main event WrestleMania in WWE's history.

Charlotte Flair participated in a SmackDown Women's Championship Match at WWE SmackDown Live. The match was sudden and apparently came out of nowhere, when she was suddenly given a SmackDown Championship match instead of the previously scheduled Women's No. 1 Contender Fatal Fourway match.

Becky Lynch has since reacted to Charlotte Flair's Championship match.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair faced Asuka in a sudden SmackDown Live Championship match on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair lost a 'Beat the Clock' Challenge on last night's episode of WWE RAW. Becky Lynch was able to come away with the win there, also beating the RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

On tonight's episode, however, it would be Charlotte who was victorious, winning her match against Charlotte Flair, making her tap out to the Figure Eight leglock.

The heart of the matter

On SmackDown Live, Charlotte Flair's win against Asuka drew the ire of the WWE Universe and many of her fellow wrestlers. Among them was her opponent for WrestleMania in the first-ever Women's Main Event, Becky Lynch.

Lynch reacted to Charlotte's match and win on Twitter, voicing the thoughts of the entire WWE Universe.

She did less to earn that title shot than the Wrestlemania one. Asuka deserves so much better. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 27, 2019

Becky Lynch stood up for Asuka, saying that she deserved better, and said that she deserved this match even less than her WrestleMania match. Charlotte was handed that opportunity by Mr. McMahon as well.

What's next?

Becky Lynch will face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. Before that, it will be interesting to see how the SmackDown Title picture plays out for WrestleMania 35.

