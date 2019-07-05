×
WWE News: Becky Lynch reacts to fans criticizing her chemistry with Seth Rollins

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
05 Jul 2019, 09:21 IST

Rollins and Lynch
Rollins and Lynch

What's the story?

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently took to Twitter and responded to fan criticism of her on-screen chemistry with Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

In case you didn't know...

At WWE Stomping Grounds, Seth Rollins defended his Universal Title against Baron Corbin in the main event of the night. The special guest referee for the match was revealed to be Lacey Evans. The Sassy Southern Belle did everything in her power to make sure Rollins wouldn't retain his belt. The ending saw Becky Lynch fend off Evans and help Rollins win the match.

This set up an intergender feud between Lacey Evans & Baron Corbin and Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins which is set to culminate at Extreme Rules.

The heart of the matter

On the latest edition of Raw, Lynch and Rollins appeared in a backstage interview that was deemed by many as being awkward. A horde of WWE fans took to social media and talked about the two Superstars not having decent on-screen chemistry.

Lynch seems to have noticed the criticism and posted a hilarious tweet to respond to the critics. She posted a gif that features a guy picking up the girl and lifting her up in the air. "The Man" addressed the tweet to Seth Rollins, and asked him to lift her up the same way after they defeat Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin at Extreme Rules.

What's next?

From what we've seen so far, it seems like WWE will be featuring Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch as an on-screen couple for a long time to come. The duo will be defending the Universal and Women's Titles at Extreme Rules against Corbin and Evans.

What are your thoughts on Rollins and Becky's on-screen chemistry? Sound off in the comments below!

WWE Raw Seth Rollins Becky Lynch
