WWE News: Becky Lynch reacts to owning John Cena on WWE SmackDown Live

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 580 // 02 Jan 2019, 09:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Man took John Cena by surprise

What's the story?

Becky Lynch has been on fire for most of 2018 and her momentum only grew more in the first SmackDown Live of 2019. She confronted none other than John Cena, the former franchise player of WWE.

She even threw him out of the ring and taunted him, surprising many fans. The Man herself has reacted to her altercation with Cena.

Also read: 4 reasons why Becky Lynch attacked John Cena on SmackDown

In case you didn't know...

John Cena returned to WWE for the first time since WWE Super Show-Down in October 2018. He called out any superstar to come and give him a "reason" for returning. To his surprise, it was The Man Becky Lynch who answered.

Lynch began talking down to Cena, revealing her goal to replace him on the front of WWE posters. They were soon interrupted by Zelina Vega and Andrade 'Cien' Almas. Cena told Vega that he believed Becky Lynch could kick her backside and challenged the duo to a mixed tag match.

Becky Lynch and Cena would win, with the end seeing Becky throw Cena out of the ring before finishing the match. The former SmackDown Women's Champion taunted him with the "You can't see me" and walked away.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch continued to boast her relatively new attitude by telling Cena that he was welcome back on her show anytime.

That was a pleasure @JohnCena. You’re welcome back on my show anytime pic.twitter.com/FX0vtFwH1A — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 2, 2019

It's clear that Becky Lynch is set for the biggest push of her career. 2018 saw her go through a career resurgence and if the rumours are true, she may very well main event WrestleMania 35 against Ronda Rousey (with Charlotte Flair potentially pencilled in as well).

Advertisement

What's next?

Becky Lynch got a big rub on SmackDown Live and her momentum will likely continue. From what it seems, she's set to collide with Carmella and Charlotte Flair to decide Asuka's next title challenger.

What did you think of Becky Lynch's showing against Cena on SmackDown? Voice your opinions in the comments below!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Advertisement