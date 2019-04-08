WWE News: Becky Lynch responds to what could be the only Women's main event in WrestleMania history

Becky Lynch was emotional after her historic title win

What's the story?

At WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch created history.

She faced Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the first-ever Women's Main Event at WrestleMania, and there she was able to win. She became the first-ever United Women's Champion on the roster, holding both the SmackDown Women's Championship and the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Since then, she has gone on Twitter, to react to her title win and send a message to her fans in WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch created history with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. She was wrestling in the first-ever Winner Takes All Women's match at WrestleMania, after Charlotte won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Asuka.

Both titles were put on the line, and now with Lynch winning them, she is the first woman to hold both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship at the same time.

The match had a few problems, especially the ending -- something that backstage officials may not look kindly on. The reaction was not all positive, and there were a few issues with the ending being a botch. Ronda Rousey was pinned by Becky Lynch, but one of her shoulders was off the mat.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch talked about the importance of the moment on Twitter, saying that those three seconds in the match which handed her the win had been reached over a lifetime of continuous work.

Unthinkable to think what was once unthinkable. Those 3 seconds last night were a lifetime in the making. Thank you to all of you who have been on this crazy whirlwind journey with me. We’re only getting started. #becky2belts pic.twitter.com/OHDYTxsYQd — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 8, 2019

She said that it was 'unthinkable to think what was once unthinkable'. She had done it.

She thanked everyone who had been with her on her crazy journey and said that she was only getting started.

What's next?

Hopefully, the botched ending does not discourage WWE from having another Women's Match main event WrestleMania in the future.

As Becky said, they are only getting started. It will be interesting to see the fallout, with Ronda Rousey not at all happy with the ending.

