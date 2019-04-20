WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals her new goal in WWE

Lynch has finally realized her dream

WWE Raw and SmackDown Live Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently talked with People, discussing a variety of topics.

Lynch stated that her immediate goal is to make both titles the most talked about belts in the company.

Becky Lynch won both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Titles in the main event of WrestleMania 35, when she pinned Ronda Rousey in controversial fashion. "The Man" is about to defend her newly won championships against The Lady of WWE, Lacey Evans.

While talking with People, Lynch spoke in depth on what her new goal would be, now that she has managed to realize her dream at The Show of Shows.

The Irish Lasskicker said that she's aware of the fact that the titles she holds are like two giant targets, with every single women on both rosters trying to snatch those belts from her. She added that her goal is to turn those titles into the most talked about belts in WWE.

Now I have two giant targets on my back, and I know that everybody’s going to be trying to take me down and pay your due. The goal now is to make these titles the most talked about ones in all of WWE. It’s to make these [women’s titles] the most relevant titles in all of WWE. So that’s double duty, and it’s one thing to get to the mountain top, but it’s a whole another thing to stay there. And now I’m going to have a lot of people trying to knock me off.

Becky Lynch has proven time and again that not only is she a seasoned trash talker, she has the gall to back it up inside the squared circle. Ever since Lynch won the belts at MetLife Stadium, she has been calling out several women on the roster. As of now, Becky has challenged the likes of Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Ember Moon.

Becky Lynch will quite possibly face Evans at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV. With this feud dating back to when Becky hadn't even won the titles, it would be interesting to see these two women lock horns inside the ring.

