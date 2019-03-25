×
WWE News: Lacey Evans blasts Becky Lynch for calling herself 'The Man'

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
998   //    25 Mar 2019, 15:18 IST

This looks like a promising feud
This looks like a promising feud

What's the story?

NXT's latest call-up to the main roster, Lacey Evans recently talked to Lilian Garcia on her podcast Chasing Glory.

Evans blasted Becky Lynch for calling herself 'The Man', and proceeded to ask, "Is 'The Woman' not good enough?".

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch has transformed herself from a bubbly, cheerful babyface to a ruthless heel. Her new character came with the moniker of 'The Man' and has helped her become popular with the fans, enough to warrant a title shot at the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Lynch is set to face Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match for the Raw Women's Title at WrestleMania on April 7th. The buildup to the match has been nothing but intense, with Becky getting personal with Ronda and the former UFC fighter breaking kayfabe on multiple occasions, insulting WWE in the process.

The heart of the matter

Lacey spoke to Garcia about Becky Lynch's "The Man" character, making it clear that she wasn't a fan of the persona.

The values behind what a lady is capable of? You don't have to be 'The Man' to be successful or show that you are a bad son-of-a-gun. I can put on a dress, wear high heels, and still kick your ass.
I hope that it is a challenge to Becky Lynch. Women have come so far: the WWE Evolution, the Mae Young Classic, and you mean to tell me that you are now going to call yourself 'The Man'? Is 'The Woman' not good enough? Have we not proven what we are capable of?

What's next?

Lacey has done nothing but make appearances during matches and segments on both brands, ever since she was called up. The original plans for her were to face Asuka at MetLife Stadium, but the plans seem to have been scrapped as of now.

Would you like to see Lacey Evans vs Becky Lynch somewhere down the line? What are your views on Lynch's 'The Man' character? Sound off!

