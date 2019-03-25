×
WWE News: Becky Lynch blasts Ronda Rousey again, this time while signing fan autographs

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
25 Mar 2019

Becky isn't one to hold back her words
Becky isn't one to hold back her words

What's the story?

Becky Lynch made another addition to the random jibes she has been taking at Ronda Rousey, as fans waiting for her autograph watched in awe.

Lynch cut a scathing promo on Rousey while signing autographs for fans standing in a queue.

In case you didn't know. . .

The showdown between Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair is just around the corner, with The Show of Shows emanating from MetLife Stadium on April 7th.

The feud has been marketed as being the headliner of this year's WrestleMania, with Becky and Ronda going at it on Twitter. Although Charlotte hasn't been involved much in this Twitter feud, she has held her own inside the squared circle.

Over the course of the past several weeks, Becky Lynch has made sure that she calls out Ronda whenever she gets the chance. Becky recently cut a promo on her during a basketball game, promising to chase Rousey out of WWE.

The heart of the matter

While signing autographs for a bunch of fans who were standing in a line, Becky went at it again and cut another promo on Ronda, later posting the clip on her Twitter account for the WWE Universe to see.


Talking like she’s the baddest woman on the planet -- I have never seen somebody so protected in all my life. Goodness gracious, she thinks she’s all anti-establishment. Well, we’ve got Ronda Rousey exactly where we wanted her. Because I said a long time ago that her titanium body will be let down by her weak mind. Now she thinks she’s god-like, she thinks she’s untouchable, she thinks she’s unbeatable, but that’s where we want her because when Ronda feels so untouchable, that’s when she gets put to sleep. Am I right? Am I right?!?

What's next?

We won't have to wait much longer to finally see these two women lock horns at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. With the intensity as well as the intrigue for this match building up with each passing week, this would be one encounter the WWE Universe wouldn't want to miss for anything.

Who will walk out of MetLife Stadium the Raw Women's Champion? Sound off!

Contact Us