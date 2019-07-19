WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals how complaining helped her

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 76 // 19 Jul 2019, 10:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch

What's the story?

Mattel has come up with a Becky 2 Belts action figure, commemorating her iconic win in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

WWE's Twitter handle posted a video of 'The Man' from San Diego Comic-Con, where she can be seen showing off the action figure and where she also mentioned that complaining helps.

In case you didn't know...

Back during WrestleMania 32, Mattel surprised Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair with new dolls, while Becky Lynch didn't get one. Lynch talked about the embarrassing visual from a 'Mania press conference, where she posed for the camera, with her WrestleMania 32 competitors showing off their dolls while she sat there with nothing in her hands.

Lynch stated that the moment made her extremely frustrated. The video can be watched on the link HERE.

Also read: Another Hall of Famer turns down Raw Reunion offer

The heart of the matter

It seems like Mattel has corrected their ways and have now come up with a special commemorative action figure for Lynch. The action figure celebrates Lynch's historic win in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Lynch had defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to close the mega event.

'The Man' states in the video that Mattel forgot to make a doll for her back during WrestleMania 32 but have now outdone themselves by making a Becky Lynch doll in memory of her WrestleMania 35 win. The video finishes with Lynch stating that "complaining gets you everywhere".

Advertisement

What's next?

Although Lynch no longer holds one of those two belts, she is still the most popular woman on the Raw roster at the moment. She will defend her Raw Women's title belt against Natalya at SummerSlam 2019.

What are your views on Becky's statement about complaining? Do you agree with her? Sound off in the comment section!