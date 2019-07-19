WWE Rumors: Another Hall of Famer turns down Raw Reunion offer

Recently, it was revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross had turned down an invite to the Raw Reunion edition that's going to emanate from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on July 22. As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, another Hall of Famer, Bubba Ray Dudley, has turned down an offer to appear at the show.

Last week, WWE announced that the 22 July edition of Monday Night Raw will be a reunion special episode, featuring a long list of legends and Hall of Famers.

As days passed, more names were revealed for the show, including the likes of Booker T, Christian, Eric Bischoff, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Kurt Angle, Mark Henry, Shawn Michaels, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

WWE Hall of Famer, the legendary announcer Jim Ross was invited for the show by Vince McMahon but politely turned down the offer despite All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan allowing him to attend the show.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE wanted the Hall of Fame tag team The Dudley Boyz to make an appearance at the Raw Reunion episode and contacted Bully Ray for the same. Ray currently works for Ring of Honor. Ray reportedly turned down WWE's offer to appear on the special edition. WWE has already confirmed that D-Von Dudley will be at the show. It's worth noting that D-Von currently works as a backstage producer with WWE.

The upcoming special edition of Raw seems to be one you shouldn't miss, as these reunion editions always have a surprise or two in store for the fans.

