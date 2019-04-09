WWE News: Becky Lynch roasts Ronda Rousey for last night's events in incredible fashion

Becky Lynch is on fire!

What's the story?

Well, they may have finally met in the ring at WrestleMania 35, but it seems that all is not well between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch as The Man has yet again taken to social media to blast her long-term rival in incredible fashion - this time taking aim at Ronda Rousey's broken hand.

In case you didn't know...

Last night, history was made at WrestleMania 35 when the WWE Universe would witness the first ever women's main event at the Show of Shows with Becky Lynch pinning Ronda Rousey to become the Raw and SmackDown Women's Champions. The match had been a long time coming for the pair who have exchanged verbal barbs and physical shots over the past few months in WWE, while getting very personal on social media - although they would meet in a Triple Threat Match where Charlotte Flair also featured.

It later emerged, though, that Rousey has broken her hand and will be taking some time away from the ring.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch tonight took to Twitter to reignite the war of words between herself and Ronda Rousey, taking aim at Rowdy's injury in spectacular fashion.

Ronda broke her hand punching the face that she said broke too easy. pic.twitter.com/vZM2w39k9I — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 8, 2019

Rousey, of course, had previously mocked Lynch after a punch from Nia Jax would severely concuss Becky Lynch, breaking her face and ruling The Man out of her scheduled match with Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series.

What's next?

Well, if rumors are to be believed, WWE may very well be planning for a lengthy cool-off between Rousey and Lynch, with the pair meeting in a rematch at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa.

Could it happen? If so, expect much more in the way of taunts...

