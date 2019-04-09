WWE News: Becky Lynch's next challenger may have been revealed on WWE RAW

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 379 // 09 Apr 2019, 06:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is Lacey Evans the next challenger for Becky Lynch?

What's the story?

Becky Lynch made her presence felt on WWE RAW as she made her way down to the ring to address the crowd for the first time after becoming the new WWE United Women's Champion at WWE WrestleMania 35.

Her address was inspirational and a feel-good moment, coming after her struggle to finally get to the point where she was in her career.

However, when she was leaving the ring, she was assaulted by one of the latest additions to WWE's Women's Division of the main roster. This might be leading to something in the long run, with Lynch's first feud being revealed.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 in the main event, taking their RAW Women's Championship and SmackDown Women's Championship in a Winner Take All Match.

Lacey Evans, on the other hand, only recently made her debut on the main roster, never taking part in a match, instead, walking up and down the ramp, imitating a fashion show. She was only part of the WWE Women's Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter

When Becky Lynch was about to leave and go to the back, she was interrupted by Lacey Evans. Evans did her ramp walk like usual, coming face-to-face with Becky Lynch. Just at the moment, where she was about to turn around, she punched Lynch across the face instead, sending a clear message to her.

Lynch did not respond well, and attacked Evans, taking her apart, and the two brawled on the entrance ramp. Just as it looked like Lynch was about to lock on the Disarmher on Evans, she wiggled out of the grip and left.

What's next?

With Ronda Rousey out of action for a while with an injury to her arm, Becky Lynch does not have a clear rival.

This might be a clear message of who Lynch's next challenger will be.

Advertisement