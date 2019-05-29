WWE News: Becky Lynch savagely roasts top Champion

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 867 // 29 May 2019, 08:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch

What's the story?

Last night, Bayley took a shot at Becky Lynch by calling "The Man" out for betraying her back in the NXT days by posting a video of the same on Twitter.

Lynch has responded to Bayley by taking a jibe at her video uploading skills, and added that she should have hit her harder.

In case you didn't know...

Last night on Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch teamed up with Nikki Cross and faced The IIconics in a tag team match. The babyfaces secured a comfortable win over the villains, after Becky laid down Royce and pinned her.

After the match, Lynch was interviewed backstage, where she talked about having eyes in the back of her head and always looking out for anyone who could attack her from behind. WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley wasn't too thrilled with Becky's statement and responded to her on Twitter.

Bayley posted a video that seems to be from an episode of NXT from several years ago. The clip shows Becky Lynch coming out to save Bayley from Sasha Banks, but ultimately hitting her from the back. The landscape video Bayley tweeted was posted sideways.

Also read: Becky Lynch wants to retire Hall of Famer

The heart of the matter

Becky took notice of Bayley's blunder and responded to her via a tweet. Lynch stated that the reason she attacked Bayley all those years ago was that she knew that Bayley would be posting a landscape video in portrait mode on Twitter, five years later. She then added that she should've hit Bayley harder.

I attacked you back then because I knew that five years later you would post a landscape video in portrait on Twitter. I should have hit you harder. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 28, 2019

What's next?

Bayley and Becky Lynch don't seem to be seeing eye to eye at the moment. It would be interesting to see these two women face off in the near future.

Would you like to see a feud between Bayley and Becky Lynch somewhere down the line? Sound off in the comment section!