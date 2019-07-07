WWE News: Becky Lynch saves Seth Rollins at Live Event

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 278 // 07 Jul 2019, 10:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Man Saved The Beastslayer yet again

What's the story?

At a recent WWE live event, Seth Rollins got ganged up on by Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

Becky Lynch came out for the save and hit Evans with a bunch of chair shots to the back, resulting in the babyfaces standing tall to end the segment.

In case you didn't know...

At WWE Stomping Grounds, Seth Rollins almost lost his WWE Universal Title, courtesy the crooked referee, Lacey Evans. Evans wasn't thrilled with losing the Raw Women's Title match against Becky Lynch earlier in the night, and decided to take her frustration out on Rollins.

Lynch came out during the final moments of the match and unleashed a ruthless beatdown on Lacey Evans. The Man succeeded in helping Rollins retain his Universal Title. Soon after, the villainous duo challenged the champions to a Mixed Tag Team match at Extreme Rules, with both the Universal Title and Raw Women's Title on the line.

The heart of the matter

WWE recently uploaded a clip from its latest live event, which could be a preview of what's in store for Evans and Corbin at Extreme Rules.

The clip shows both the challengers beating up a helpless Rollins, until Becky Lynch hits the ring and kicks off a brutal attack on Lacey. Rollins and Lynch then hurl Corbin towards a table, breaking it in the process. A Curb Stomp on Corbin ends things in a hurry as the real-life couple can be seen celebrating in the ring.

What's next?

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are all set to take on SmackDown Live's Zelina Vega and Andrade in the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode. The real-life couple has shown incredible chemistry in the ring so far and will be hoping to regain their respective titles at the Extreme Rules PPV.

Do you think Corbin and Evans will somehow manage to win the belts at Extreme Rules?