WWE News: Becky Lynch says Ronda Rousey is 'hiding' from her; challenges her to a match

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey

What's the story?

Becky Lynch was recently interviewed on Fair Game. There she talked about Ronda Rousey, one of the two women she faced at WrestleMania 35. On that occasion, she was able to take the WWE RAW Women's Championship from her after defeating her by pinning her on the Grandest Stage of them all.

During the interview, Becky Lynch said that Ronda Rous ey was actually hiding from her after losing at WrestleMania. She insulted Rousey and said that she still wanted a single's match against her, challenging her to a match.

In case you didn't know...

At WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch faced Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match. It was a match that had been built up for a long time, with Lynch having to beat all the odds to get the match.

At one point, it appeared that she would not be allowed to compete in the match due to her injury. However, Lynch wreaked havoc on Ronda Rousey and her replacement at the time, Charlotte Flair, until she was able to compete in the match.

At WrestleMania 35, the women were in the main event for the first time ever, and Lynch won both Rousey and Charlotte's titles, the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

The heart of the matter

Ronda Rousey has been absent from WWE since WrestleMania 35. Becky Lynch stated that she was hiding from her.

"@RondaRousey's been hiding from me. She hides when she loses. I still want that 1:1 match with her." 😤😤@BeckyLynchWWE reveals her gripes with Ronda "Ronnie" Rousey on an all new FAIR GAME w/ @KristineLeahy today at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on @FS1 pic.twitter.com/ZEP1rtnKe5 — Fair Game (@FairGameonFS1) July 8, 2019

"She's been hiding from me. That's what Ronny does, she hides when she loses. We'll see if she comes back. I still want that one-on-one match with her."

She went on to say that she wanted a match against her, she would see if Ronda Rousey came back.

What's next?

There have been rumours of Ronda Rousey returning due to her high opinion of Paul Heyman and being able to work with him. Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey could end up in a feud yet again very soon.