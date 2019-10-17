WWE News: Becky Lynch sees a bright future ahead for SmackDown Superstar

Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and shared her thoughts on which female Superstar could have a breakthrough similar to hers from around a year ago. Lynch stated that Sonya Deville is someone who could be the next breakout star of the women's division.

Deville's career so far...

It has been around two years since Sonya Deville came up to the main roster. On an episode of Monday Night RAW back in 2017, Paige made her return to WWE TV and brought along Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. The stable was named Absolution. Rose and Deville were soon left to fend for themselves when Paige suffered a career-ending injury at a house show in a 6-woman tag team match. Deville and Rose were drafted to SmackDown Live in the 2018 Superstar Shakeup, and they kept working in tandem on the blue brand.

On the road to WrestleMania 35, WWE teased a breakup between the two Superstars, while they were feuding with Asuka over the SmackDown Live Women's Title, but nothing came of it and they are still together. Deville recently made her Total Divas debut in the 9th season.

Lynch sees a big future for Deville

While talking about who could become the next breakout star of the women's division, Lynch made it clear that it all comes down to making a connection with the crowd.

"I don't think anybody would've expected it to be me and I think that's the great thing, but anybody who can get a connection with the crowd, because it's all about the crowd. It's the people that put you there, the people that put me there. If they can get that and I see some people that can do that, and I think Sonya Deville is one to look out for."

