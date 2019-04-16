×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Becky Lynch on why she couldn't celebrate her WrestleMania 35 victory

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
472   //    16 Apr 2019, 08:06 IST

Lynch bags both titles at 'Mania
Lynch bags both titles at 'Mania

What's the story?

WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently talked with ESPN on her triumphant win at The Show of Shows.

Lynch stated that her extremely hectic WrestleMania schedule didn't give her enough time to soak it all in.


In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch turned heel on her former friend Charlotte Flair at last year's SummerSlam. This moment ended up being a decisive one for the Irish Lasskicker, as she began getting loud fan reaction on a regular basis.


Her injury on the go home show of Raw before Survivor Series and her eventual exclusion from the PPV led to the WWE Universe completely getting behind her, with Becky now being called "The Man".

At WrestleMania, Lynch became the Women's Champion of both brands after defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a 'Winner Take All' match.


The heart of the matter

It's no secret that WWE Superstars work through a very demanding schedule. It gets even harder come WrestleMania season when the entirety of the wrestling world has its eyes set upon these larger than life artists of the squared circle.

Becky Lynch was in the main event of WrestleMania 35, and her schedule wasn't any different. Match preparation, media obligations, plus the Raw and SmackDown episodes after 'Mania made sure that Becky wouldn't get enough time to process her victory.

Got out of the building at 2 am, got to the hotel at 3, in bed by 3:30, up at 5, so no, I haven't really had time to sit and think about it. I will, but today I go back to work. We'll do some work, and then we'll think about it on Wednesday over a couple of tequilas, and maybe a cauliflower pizza.
Advertisement


What's next?

Becky Lynch is currently involved in an angle with the Lady of WWE, Lacey Evans, and has been exchanging Twitter insults with The Southern Belle ever since the feud kicked off.


Also read: WWE Superstar takes shot at Becky, Ronda, and Charlotte

What are your thoughts on Lynch's win at 'Mania?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE News: Becky Lynch finally comments on botched WrestleMania ending
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch on Kofi Kingston nearly replacing her as WrestleMania 35 main event
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why Ronda Rousey could retain her Raw Women's Title against Becky Lynch and Charlotte
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch overwhelmed after historic WrestleMania win (Video)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch's verbal confrontation with Ronda Rousey's mother at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Becky Lynch will win at WrestleMania 35 and 3 Reasons she might lose
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Becky Lynch should be in the Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 35 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Becky Lynch will not win at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Becky Lynch should not win the Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch reacts to Sasha and Bayley watching her match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us