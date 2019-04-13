×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: WWE Superstar takes shot at Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
593   //    13 Apr 2019, 10:07 IST

Evans didn't spare anyone
Evans didn't spare anyone

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans recently took to Twitter and took a dig at all three women who headlined this year's WrestleMania.

Evans stated that she walked into WWE and took everything on her own, unlike the ones she berated in her tweet.


In case you didn't know...

Lacey Evans was one of several NXT Superstars who were called up to the main roster earlier this year. She spent the entirety of the past several months walking down to the ring, posing for the fans, and leaving for backstage.


On the Raw after 'Mania episode, she finally became a part of the action and hit the Women's Champion Becky Lynch with a thunderous punch. This didn't end well for The Lady though, as Lynch proceeded to brawl with her and fend her off.


The heart of the matter

Ever since then, Becky and Lacey have been feuding on Twitter, with The Man referring to Evans as being "the new Charlotte".


Also read: Becky Lynch comments on Lacey Evans


In her recent tweet, Evans went on to attack all the three women who made history this past weekend by main eventing WrestleMania for the very first time. She stated that she has been with WWE for the past three years, and is setting examples for everyone out there.

The shots ensued as Evans stated how her father doesn't say "Wooooo", taking a dig at Charlotte and Ric Flair. Then, she mentioned her mother not taking her to MMA school. She finished off the tweet by taking a shot at her current opponent, Becky Lynch, stating that she didn't have to wrestle all over the world to get into WWE.

Advertisement

What's next?

It has been reported in the past that Vince McMahon has big plans for Evans. Could her push kick off immediately with a possible win over Becky Lynch?

Would you like to see Lacey Evans dethrone Becky Lync and become the new WWE Women's Champion?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Becky Lynch Lacey Evans
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE News: WWE Superstar says Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair need to be disciplined
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch takes a shot at Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch comments on her next challenger
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35 Predictions: Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair - Winner Takes All Preview
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Charlotte Flair replaces Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35, responds to WWE Universe
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Backstage news on Becky Lynch-Charlotte Flair segment on RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte to team up on next week's Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 ways Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch could end
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could challenge Becky Lynch before Lacey Evans
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch suspended for 60 days; new challenger for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us