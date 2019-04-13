WWE News: WWE Superstar takes shot at Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey

Evans didn't spare anyone

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans recently took to Twitter and took a dig at all three women who headlined this year's WrestleMania.

Evans stated that she walked into WWE and took everything on her own, unlike the ones she berated in her tweet.

In case you didn't know...

Lacey Evans was one of several NXT Superstars who were called up to the main roster earlier this year. She spent the entirety of the past several months walking down to the ring, posing for the fans, and leaving for backstage.

On the Raw after 'Mania episode, she finally became a part of the action and hit the Women's Champion Becky Lynch with a thunderous punch. This didn't end well for The Lady though, as Lynch proceeded to brawl with her and fend her off.

The heart of the matter

Today makes 3 years I've been in @WWE settings the example you all need.



My daddy dont say wooooo, my momma didnt put me in mma school and I haven't been grinding it out all over the world for this spot.



I walked in and took, it all on my own.👒

#LikeALady #NoMoreNasties pic.twitter.com/LHfub1750B — Lady of WWE (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 11, 2019

Ever since then, Becky and Lacey have been feuding on Twitter, with The Man referring to Evans as being "the new Charlotte".

Also read: Becky Lynch comments on Lacey Evans

In her recent tweet, Evans went on to attack all the three women who made history this past weekend by main eventing WrestleMania for the very first time. She stated that she has been with WWE for the past three years, and is setting examples for everyone out there.

The shots ensued as Evans stated how her father doesn't say "Wooooo", taking a dig at Charlotte and Ric Flair. Then, she mentioned her mother not taking her to MMA school. She finished off the tweet by taking a shot at her current opponent, Becky Lynch, stating that she didn't have to wrestle all over the world to get into WWE.

What's next?

It has been reported in the past that Vince McMahon has big plans for Evans. Could her push kick off immediately with a possible win over Becky Lynch?

Would you like to see Lacey Evans dethrone Becky Lync and become the new WWE Women's Champion?

