WWE News: Becky Lynch comments on her next challenger

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
279   //    11 Apr 2019, 07:41 IST

Becky holding all the gold
Becky holding all the gold

What's the story?

Becky Lynch recently took to Twitter and targeted her first challenger after winning the Women's Titles at WrestleMania.

Lynch took a jibe at Lacey Evans, stating that she is the new Charlotte.


In case you didn't know. . .

Becky Lynch shook the wrestling world this past Sunday, when she beat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35 to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Titles.



Lynch came out on Monday Night Raw the night after, addressing the crowd and making it clear that she is well aware of the fact that she is a marked woman, now that she holds both belts.

Lacey Evans made her way towards the ring and attacked Becky, leading to a brawl that ended with Becky getting the upper hand.


The heart of the matter

When it comes to owning her opponents on social media, there's no one equal to Becky Lynch. She has spent the past several months taking jibes at and insulting her WrestleMania opponents on Twitter, and was tough enough to back up those words at 'Mania.

Also read: Becky goes off on Ronda for calling WWE 'fake'

Now, she has come up with an amusing jibe for her new opponent, Evans. Becky stated in her Tweet that her first challenger is a newer version of Charlotte Flair, the woman she beat at The Show of Shows. She proceeded to throw shade at WWE for "having a type" when it comes to women.


It's clear as day here that Becky is taking a shot at WWE for preferring blonde women over others.


What's next?

Becky is about to face Lacey Evans somewhere down the line, though it hasn't been officially announced yet. It would be interesting to see how The Man fares against Sassy Southern Belle in their eventual bout.


Also read: Lacey Evans takes shot at Becky Lynch for calling herself "The Man"

Who are you rooting for: Becky or Evans?

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
