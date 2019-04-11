WWE News: Becky Lynch comments on her next challenger

Becky holding all the gold

What's the story?

Becky Lynch recently took to Twitter and targeted her first challenger after winning the Women's Titles at WrestleMania.

Lynch took a jibe at Lacey Evans, stating that she is the new Charlotte.

In case you didn't know. . .

Becky Lynch shook the wrestling world this past Sunday, when she beat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35 to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Titles.

Lynch came out on Monday Night Raw the night after, addressing the crowd and making it clear that she is well aware of the fact that she is a marked woman, now that she holds both belts.

Lacey Evans made her way towards the ring and attacked Becky, leading to a brawl that ended with Becky getting the upper hand.

The heart of the matter

When it comes to owning her opponents on social media, there's no one equal to Becky Lynch. She has spent the past several months taking jibes at and insulting her WrestleMania opponents on Twitter, and was tough enough to back up those words at 'Mania.

Now, she has come up with an amusing jibe for her new opponent, Evans. Becky stated in her Tweet that her first challenger is a newer version of Charlotte Flair, the woman she beat at The Show of Shows. She proceeded to throw shade at WWE for "having a type" when it comes to women.

So New Charlotte is my 1st challenger? Not sure now, but I’m starting to think this company might have a type. 🤔 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 10, 2019

It's clear as day here that Becky is taking a shot at WWE for preferring blonde women over others.

What's next?

Becky is about to face Lacey Evans somewhere down the line, though it hasn't been officially announced yet. It would be interesting to see how The Man fares against Sassy Southern Belle in their eventual bout.

