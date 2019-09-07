WWE News: Becky Lynch stars in two new ESPN SportsCenter commercials [VIDEOS]

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 25 // 07 Sep 2019, 06:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch

The Man dominates ESPN

Since donning the moniker of The Man in WWE, current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has certainly lived up to her nickname in the ring, and the Irish Lasskicker is quickly starting to become The Man outside of WWE.

Sports Illustrated is reporting that Becky Lynch is featured in two new ESPN SportsCenter commercials, and you can watch the spots in the videos below.

In the first video, Lynch is seen at a coffee shop when the barista asks what her name is. Becky Lynch reacts by cutting a fiery promo on the barista reminding him that she is The Man, to which he responds by wanting to know her name so he can write it on the coffee cup.

In the second video, Lynch is seen getting physical with a mascot while walking the halls of the ESPN offices.

According to SI, ESPN will stars airing the first commercial on Saturday, September 7th to coincide with the network’s 40th anniversary. The second commercial, titled "Push", will air exclusively on ESPN's social media and digital platforms.

Stephanie McMahon congratulates Becky Lynch

Stephanie McMahon commented on Becky Lynch landing the commercial leads, Tweeting the following comment.

Advertisement

In true Becky Lynch fashion, Lynch responded to Stephanie's Tweet by challenging McMahon to a fight.

Anymore thoughts on you fighting me in front of lots of people? — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 6, 2019

Becky Lynch has been taking the world by storm in the past several months, first main eventing WrestleMania 35 this year, then landing the cover of the upcoming WWE 2K20 video game alongside Roman Reigns.

The Man is next set to defend her WWE RAW Women's title at the upcoming Clash of Champions PPV against her old Four Horsewomen ally Sasha Banks.

What do you think of the new Becky Lynch ESPN commercials? Let us know in the comment section and be sure to follow SK on Twitter and Facebook!