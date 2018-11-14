WWE News: Becky Lynch suffers severe concussion; pulled from Survivor Series

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 2.29K // 14 Nov 2018, 06:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch has been one of the best WWE women Superstars in recent times

WWE Survivor Series may be coming, but one of the major matches everyone was waiting for may no longer be happening.

The WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky 'The Man' Lynch, was supposed to be representing SmackDown Live and facing the WWE Raw Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey.

The match was much awaited but after a fracas on this week's episode of Raw ended with a nasal fracture for her, WWE has announced Lynch is no longer taking part in the match.

On this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch led an invasion of the red brand. Lynch attacked her then-opponent for Survivor Series, Ronda Rousey, backstage. She did not hold back and left Rousey lying in the middle of the ring. She then came to the ring, where the Raw Women's roster was present, and with the help of other women from SmackDown Live, decimated the Raw women.

Unfortunately, during proceedings, Lynch was attacking Nia Jax when a stiff punch to the face led to a broken nose. She immediately started bleeding severely, but proved how tough she was by not ducking out of the angle, and finished Raw standing tall.

Unfortunately, it appears she will not be doing the same for Survivor Series. WWE released a statement that Lynch had suffered a 'broken face' during the brawl in the ring, as well as 'severe concussion'.

Becky Lynch won't be taking part in Survivor Series after all!

They went on to say that Lynch would no longer be able to take part in her match against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series.

Becky Lynch has been one of the major forces in the WWE Women's Division in recent times. Her match with Charlotte Flair at Evolution stole all the headlines and was a possible match of the year contender. After she finally turned on Charlotte earlier in the year, Lynch's popularity shot up to an all-time high.

It remains to be seen how serious exactly this injury is, but for now, WWE has confirmed she will not be competing at least until Survivor Series. Who will be replacing Becky Lynch in her match at Survivor Series?

