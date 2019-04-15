×
WWE News: Becky Lynch takes a shot at her next challenger

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
327   //    15 Apr 2019, 10:09 IST

Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch

What's the story?

Last week on both RAW and SmackDown, Becky Lynch was interrupted by the Lady of WWE Lacey Evans. Lynch has now fired a shot at her next opponent on social media.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch made history at WrestleMania 35 when she became one of the first women to headline the Grandest Stage of Them All along with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. Lynch ended up winning the match after pinning Ronda Rousey to leave WrestleMania 35 as both RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

The following night, Becky Lynch made a heroic return to Monday Night RAW as a double champion. However, things didn't go exactly as planned with Lynch being interrupted by the 'Lady of WWE' Lacey Evans. It now looks like Lacey Evans has been earmarked as Lynch's next challenger.

5 Twists for WWE RAW: Dean Ambrose shocks WWE, Sasha Banks gets a character change

The heart of the matter

'The Man' Becky Lynch isn't in the mood for Lacey Evans' mind games. She took to Instagram recently and sent a warning to the Lady of WWE while also taking a shot at her in the process. You can check out Becky Lynch's Instagram post down below:


As for Lacey Evans, she didn't hold back after Lynch's jibe. Evans replied on social media with the following message for Becky Lynch:

"And my actions are being talked about by the "history makers" themselves.... Good thing you're practicing bowing down, my high heels will need cleaning when I'm done taking everything you've worked for"

What's next?

It looks pretty clear that Becky Lynch's first feud as the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion will be against Lacey Evans. We don't yet know which brand Evans will officially end up on, which will be confirmed during the Superstar Shake-Up that begins tonight.

