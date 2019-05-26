WWE News: Becky Lynch takes shot at Stone Cold Steve Austin

Becky and Austin

What's the story?

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently took to Twitter and posted a photo featuring herself and WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Lynch took a subtle jibe at Austin, stating that the two of them had a closed-door match, and referred to herself as the toughest SOB in all of WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch is hands down the most popular women's wrestler in WWE at the moment. Her rise to the top kicked off when she turned heel at last year's SummerSlam and attacked her long-time friend Charlotte Flair in the process. Lynch's new heel persona resulted in the birth of "The Man", a ruthless and no-nonsense Superstar, contrary to her always bubbly and cheerful demeanor of the past.

The character became incredibly popular and Becky Lynch was inserted into the main event of WrestleMania 35 as a result. Lynch won both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Titles at The Show of Shows, and recently defended the Raw Title successfully against The Lady of WWE, Lacey Evans. She was recently seen sharing an awkward moment with a Hall of Famer, which resulted in a vicious tweet by Lynch.

Also read: Becky Lynch and Vince McMahon share a hug after WrestleMania 35 win

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch's rise to the top shares similarities with that of WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin. The two Superstars have engaged in light-hearted banter on Twitter in the past.

Now, Lynch has posted a photo on her official Twitter handle, which shows herself and Austin inside a WWE ring. The two Superstars seem to be confronting each other and having a chat.

What's worth noting here is Lynch posted a caption to the photo, taking a slight jibe at the former WWE Champion.

Becky referred to herself as the toughest SOB in WWE, a moniker that's exclusive to Austin. Lynch added that like Rocky and Apollo Creed, the outcome of her winning will never be known.

Over the weekend the Toughest SOB in WWE and Stone Cold had a closed-door match—and like Rocky and Apollo Creed the outcome of me winning will never be known. pic.twitter.com/rHkHLQGMlT — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 25, 2019

What's next?

It would be interesting to see what Austin has to say on Becky using his moniker publicly.

What are your thoughts on Becky's character? Is it similar to Austin's in more ways than one?