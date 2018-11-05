WWE News: Becky Lynch teases the return of intergender matches by laying down a huge challenge

Becky Lynch challenged Seth Rollins to a match

What's the story?

Becky Lynch retained her SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match at Evolution and has since decided to focus her attention on a number of other opponents.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch has been referring to herself as "The Man" over the past few weeks but the issue here is the fact that the nickname already belongs to another WWE star. Seth Rollins has been calling himself "The Man" for a number of years so it's obvious that the former World Champion was going to pick fault with Lynch using the term.

Intergender matches are something that have been out-ruled in WWE over the past few years but used to take place all the time during the Attitude Era, with Chyna wrestling Jeff Jarrett for the Intercontinental Championship whilst Trish Stratus and Lita faced Chris Jericho and Christian.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch took part in the last intergender match against James Ellsworth where she was victorious last year, and it seems that she's laid down the challenge to Seth Rollins since the two stars recently had a back and forth on T

No problem, I could spare five minutes to drop down and face you. Send location. And bring those adorable little flame trunks you have so The Champ can show you how to really burn it down #iamtheman https://t.co/4rGVBHrdgj — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 4, 2018

Rollins is yet to respond to the challenge that has been laid down by The Lasskicker, but it would be interesting to see what The Architect has to say about fighting one of the biggest stars on SmackDown Live at present.

What's next?

Both Rollins and Lynch are current champions in WWE which means that they have matches to prepare for at Survivor Series, Lynch will take on Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey whilst Rollins is part of a fantasy match with United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Would you like to see Becky Lynch take on Seth Rollins? Have your say in the comments section below...