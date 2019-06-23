WWE News: Becky Lynch tells hilarious story about Sami Zayn's 'Electric Chair' segment

Sami Zayn had to think fast throughout the segment!

What's the story?

Becky Lynch discussed the highs and lows of her wrestling career so far during a recent appearance on ‘The Moment with Brian Koppelman’.

When the conversation turned to her current “The Man” character, Lynch revealed some interesting details about the ‘Electric Chair’ segment with Sami Zayn on the May 27 episode of WWE Raw.

In case you didn't know…

WWE took a new approach by allowing members of the audience to ask Sami Zayn questions during a Q&A segment on Raw.

Asked by a young girl named Izzy if he misses the Ginger Snaps – his tag team with Becky Lynch – from Mixed Match Challenge, Zayn answered:

"Do I miss the Ginger Snaps? Are you asking me about Becky Lynch?"

The girl hilariously replied by saying “duh”, prompting Zayn to berate her parents for not bringing her up with more manners.

She tried to respond but WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton, who held the microphone for the fan, had to snatch it back.

The heart of the matter

Discussing how young fans have started to replicate Becky Lynch’s “The Man” persona, the WrestleMania 35 main-eventer recalled to Brian Koppelman that the young fan in the ‘Electric Chair’ segment was wearing a ‘Becky 2 Belts’ shirt when she mocked Sami Zayn.

“She started mouthing off to him and I’m like, ‘My girl!’ … It was awesome. I don’t know where she got that from, if that was just her, or whatever, or if I could have been any sort of influence. It was awesome that this little girl wasn’t going to take any c*** from a WWE Superstar.”

Lynch added that she gave one of her new shirts to the fan after the show:

“I came out for the dark match at the end of the show. She was wearing a ‘Becky 2 Belts’ shirt and I was like, ‘Well, I guess this is outdated’ so I gave her a new one. She was just a lovely, lovely kid. It made me happy.”

What's next?

Becky Lynch is set to defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans at WWE Stomping Grounds on June 23.