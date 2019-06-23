×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Becky Lynch tells hilarious story about Sami Zayn's 'Electric Chair' segment

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
465   //    23 Jun 2019, 02:36 IST

Sami Zayn had to think fast throughout the segment!
Sami Zayn had to think fast throughout the segment!

What's the story?

Becky Lynch discussed the highs and lows of her wrestling career so far during a recent appearance on ‘The Moment with Brian Koppelman’.

When the conversation turned to her current “The Man” character, Lynch revealed some interesting details about the ‘Electric Chair’ segment with Sami Zayn on the May 27 episode of WWE Raw.

In case you didn't know…

WWE took a new approach by allowing members of the audience to ask Sami Zayn questions during a Q&A segment on Raw.

Asked by a young girl named Izzy if he misses the Ginger Snaps – his tag team with Becky Lynch – from Mixed Match Challenge, Zayn answered:

"Do I miss the Ginger Snaps? Are you asking me about Becky Lynch?"

The girl hilariously replied by saying “duh”, prompting Zayn to berate her parents for not bringing her up with more manners.

She tried to respond but WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton, who held the microphone for the fan, had to snatch it back.

The heart of the matter

Discussing how young fans have started to replicate Becky Lynch’s “The Man” persona, the WrestleMania 35 main-eventer recalled to Brian Koppelman that the young fan in the ‘Electric Chair’ segment was wearing a ‘Becky 2 Belts’ shirt when she mocked Sami Zayn.

Advertisement
“She started mouthing off to him and I’m like, ‘My girl!’ … It was awesome. I don’t know where she got that from, if that was just her, or whatever, or if I could have been any sort of influence. It was awesome that this little girl wasn’t going to take any c*** from a WWE Superstar.”

Lynch added that she gave one of her new shirts to the fan after the show:

“I came out for the dark match at the end of the show. She was wearing a ‘Becky 2 Belts’ shirt and I was like, ‘Well, I guess this is outdated’ so I gave her a new one. She was just a lovely, lovely kid. It made me happy.”

What's next?

Becky Lynch is set to defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans at WWE Stomping Grounds on June 23.

Tags:
WWE Raw Sami Zayn Becky Lynch
Advertisement
WWE RAW : 3 theories on why WWE introduced the 'Electric Chair'
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars who should appear next on "The Electric Chair" to make it a must-see segment
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could appear on "The Electric Chair" next
RELATED STORY
3 Interesting observations from WWE RAW (May 27, 2019) - Brock Party, Sami Zayn sits in "The Electric Chair" 
RELATED STORY
3 Greatest moments from WWE RAW after Double or Nothing (27 May 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer called Edge to confirm whether feud with Becky Lynch was real
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer is unhappy about Becky Lynch mentioning his daughter
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins came face to face after Raw went off the air
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch confronts former US Champ after RAW went off the air
RELATED STORY
Opinion: We'll really find out if Sami Zayn was allowed to mention AEW on air or not on next week's Raw
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us