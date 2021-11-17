"Conflict is great. Controversy creates cash" - WWE Hall of Famer comments on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch's real-life issues

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has shared her thoughts on the personal feud between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, stating that it's beneficial because it gets people talking.

The reigning champions of RAW and SmackDown reportedly have real life issues with each other, with Becky Lynch even publicly admitting she doesn't trust her former best friend. The two stars will have to put their differences aside on Sunday, as they're set to collide in the ultimate brand war at Survivor Series.

During her appearance on Busted Open Radio to promote this week's NXT 2.0, Beth Phoenix heaped praise on both women, and added that conflict is necessary because it attracts attention.

"We’ve always had clashes of personalities," said Phoenix. "It’s just now it’s the first time in history where we have these two women who have these massive microscopes, and I just think that’s why the conversation is so intense on either side and the fan reaction is so intense, and that’s good. The whole point of this is to get people talking. They’re talking for the first time about two female superstars going at it, and that’s the topic of conversation dominating all the media outlets. That’s what we wanted. Conflict is great. Controversy creates cash, and I guarantee you both of these women know that more than anybody.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will represent their brand in the battle for bragging rights at WWE Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series could close out the year with a bang as the company's last pay-per-view event of 2021. Once again, superstars from Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown will square off to see which brand is superior.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair won't just be fighting to represent their brand, but also to settle their feud. They've battled each other numerous times in WWE, and they managed to put on an impressive performance every time.

Their upcoming match at Survivor Series won't be any different, though there could be a twist at the end. The WWE Universe will have to wait until Sunday to find out who will emerge victorious.

