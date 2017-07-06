WWE Great Balls Of Fire 2017: Latest betting odds for the PPV, Finn Balor in impromptu match

Who do the fans think will win at Great Balls of FIre?

What are fans betting on so far?

What’s the Story?

Great Balls of Fire will take place this Sunday, July 9, 2017, and the betting odds for the two biggest matches are in. According to Sporting Bet Dime.com, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are the favorites to win their matches this Sunday.

In case you didn’t know....

The following are the matches scheduled to take place at the upcoming Raw exclusive pay-per-view:

Pre-Show: Akira Tozawa vs. Neville(c) – Cruiserweight Championship Big Cass vs. Enzo Amore Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns – Ambulance Match Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz(c) – Intercontinental Championship Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss(c) – Raw Women’s Championship The Hardy Boyz vs. Cesaro & Sheamus(c) – [Iron Man Match] Raw Tag Team Championships Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar(c) – Universal Championship

The Heart of the Matter

The following are the betting odds for all matches for Great Balls of Fire per Sports Betting Dime:

Pre-Show: Neville (1/3) over Akira Tozawa Big Casss (1/9) over Enzo Amore Bray Wyatt (9/11) over Seth Rollins Roman Reigns (2/3) over Braun Strowman The Miz (3/17) over Dean Ambrose Alexa Bliss (9/10) over Sasha Banks Cesaro & Sheamus (1/1) over The Hardy Boyz Brock Lesnar (1/4) over Samoa Joe

There are also betting odds for an impromptu match between Finn Bálor and Elias Samson that predicts Bálor defeating The Drifter.

What’s next?

Tune in this Sunday to see whether the predictions pan out and if all champions retain their titles.

There are many rumours surrounding big matches on the show, so the predictions by fans may not line up with the actual results. Also, the smart money hasn’t come in and those odds tend to be more accurate when it comes to pay-per-view results.

Author’s take

Great Balls of Fire may have a silly name, but it's easily become one of the most anticipated shows since the Brand Split was revived. One way or another, fans will be in for quite the spectacle this Sunday.