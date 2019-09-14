WWE News: Big Cass says he's willing to return without Enzo Amore

Enzo and Cass

Former WWE Superstar Big Cass recently sat down with Wrestling Inc., and spoke on a variety of wrestling topics. Cass stated that if WWE wants him to come back as a singles star in the near future, he would be willing to do so, and Enzo would be happy for him. He added that it goes both ways.

Enzo and Cass' WWE careers

It has been over a year since Big Cass and WWE went their separate ways. Cass and Enzo Amore were an incredibly popular tag-team during their stay in NXT.

Current SmackDown Live Superstar Carmella was also a part of the team at the time. Enzo and Cass made their way up to the main roster on the RAW after WrestleMania 32, confronting The Dudley Boyz.

They went on to defeat The Ascension in their main roster debut match. Soon after, both men were drafted to Monday Night RAW during the 2016 WWE Draft. After a short stint as a tag team, Cass turned on Enzo and the two got into a rivalry. Enzo was released from WWE earlier in 2018, while Cass was let go a few months after the former.

Cass willing to return without Enzo

While talking about a possible return to WWE, Cass revealed that he has been in contact with the company. He added that he would be willing to return as a singles wrestler if WWE wants him to, somewhere down the line.

[Signing as a singles wrestler] is definitely something I would consider. Anything me and Enzo do together is just a privilege for both of us, but I know if he got a call from somebody and they said, 'We just want you,' I'd give him my blessing. And I know that if I got my call from somewhere, he'd say, 'I'm going to give you my blessing.'

And I think that if I get a deal with any wrestling company, or entertainment, or anything like that, he'd be right in my corner.

