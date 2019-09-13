AEW News: Jon Moxley spotted wearing an arm brace [PHOTO]

Moxley

All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley was recently pulled out of AEW All Out, following an injury. Moxley can be seen wearing an arm brace on the latest story that Renee Young posted on her official Instagram account.

Moxley's injury

Jon Moxley made his shocking debut at AEW's first show, Double or Nothing. Moxley attacked Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega at the end of the show, and was set to face Omega at All Out. His appearance was one of the major reasons AEW All Out sold out in 15 minutes.

Mere days before the PPV, however, it was revealed that Moxley had suffered an MRSA infection in his elbow. He posted a series of tweets, letting the fans know that he was officially out of the upcoming PPV.

A video was published later, showing Kenny Omega at the exact moment he was told that Moxley was injured and the match was canceled. Renee Young later reacted to Moxley's tweet with a heartbreak emoji.

Moxley seen wearing an arm brace

Moxley had stated in one of his tweets that he will be there for the first episode of AEW's weekly TV show on TNT. Renee Young recently posted a series of stories on her official Instagram account. The stories show her preparing a dish in the kitchen.

For a split second during one of the stories, Jon Moxley appears in the video, wearing a brace on his right arm. You can head over to Young's official Instagram handle to check out the stories. Here's a screengrab of Moxley from her story:

Moxley with his arm in a sling

AEW has already announced that the canceled match between Moxley and Omega will take place at the upcoming PPV named Full Gear. Omega wrestled PAC at All Out in a losing effort.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!