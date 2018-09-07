Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Big Cass talks about who he's still close to in WWE 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
880   //    07 Sep 2018, 02:42 IST

Big Cass is still close to many members of the WWE locker room
Big Cass is still close to many members of the WWE locker room

What's the story?

Big Cass was released from WWE back in June but he recently revealed that he is still close to a lot of the wrestlers who are still part of the company.

In case you didn't know...

Big Cass was in a feud with Daniel Bryan when he made his return to WWE following WrestleMania, but he admitted that he made a number of mistakes in a short period of time before WWE released him.

Cass rose to fame as part of the group with Enzo Amore and Carmella before they were promoted to the main roster and Cass and Amore then went their separate ways. Carmella has shockingly since become the most successful former member of the group and the only one who's still employed by the company.

The heart of the matter

Big Cass hasn't been part of WWE for almost three months but in a recent interview with Booker T on Booker T's Heated Conversations, he revealed that he has remained close to a number of WWE stars despite now being on the outside of the company.

"I talks to my buddies from WWE still, like Kevin Owens, or Daniel Bryan who has helped me in more ways than one" he said via WrestlingInc. They just say the work outside WWE is incredible compared to what it was when they were just working independents."

Cass and Bryan were part of an interesting feud that never really had an ending because of his release, but it's nice to see that Bryan has still been able to teach Cass a few tricks of the trade.

What's next?

The former NXT star has already announced his first Indy date where he will take on James Storm as part of Big Time Wrestling's event on September 21st since he would have sat out his 90-day non compete clause by then.

Do you think Cass will be successful on the Independent Circuit? Have your say in the comments section below...

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan Big Cass
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE News: Daniel Bryan responds to Big Cass' SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Big Cass released three months after returning...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Big Cass Breaks His Silence For The First Time...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Fans direct unique chant at Big Cass during...
RELATED STORY
5 Dream matches for Big Cass on SmackDown
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Rumor Killer on the altercation between...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Further updates on Big Cass' release
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Big Cass' altercation with Carmella...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: More details surface surrounding Big...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Jim Ross has a message for Big Cass following...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us