WWE News: Big Cass talks about who he's still close to in WWE

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 880 // 07 Sep 2018, 02:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Big Cass is still close to many members of the WWE locker room

What's the story?

Big Cass was released from WWE back in June but he recently revealed that he is still close to a lot of the wrestlers who are still part of the company.

In case you didn't know...

Big Cass was in a feud with Daniel Bryan when he made his return to WWE following WrestleMania, but he admitted that he made a number of mistakes in a short period of time before WWE released him.

Cass rose to fame as part of the group with Enzo Amore and Carmella before they were promoted to the main roster and Cass and Amore then went their separate ways. Carmella has shockingly since become the most successful former member of the group and the only one who's still employed by the company.

The heart of the matter

Big Cass hasn't been part of WWE for almost three months but in a recent interview with Booker T on Booker T's Heated Conversations, he revealed that he has remained close to a number of WWE stars despite now being on the outside of the company.

"I talks to my buddies from WWE still, like Kevin Owens, or Daniel Bryan who has helped me in more ways than one" he said via WrestlingInc. They just say the work outside WWE is incredible compared to what it was when they were just working independents."

Cass and Bryan were part of an interesting feud that never really had an ending because of his release, but it's nice to see that Bryan has still been able to teach Cass a few tricks of the trade.

What's next?

The former NXT star has already announced his first Indy date where he will take on James Storm as part of Big Time Wrestling's event on September 21st since he would have sat out his 90-day non compete clause by then.

Do you think Cass will be successful on the Independent Circuit? Have your say in the comments section below...