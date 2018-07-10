WWE News: Nikki Cross working main roster house show matches

Will SAnitY have a brand new member soon?

What's the story?

Remember how SAnitY was called up to the main roster without Nikki Cross in tow as a member of the entourage? Well it's official now...Cross is in the main roster and is working WWE Live Events!

Nikki Cross on her way to ring for ladies tag match #wwelive #wweAugusta pic.twitter.com/QFChhRyFKM — Chad the Dad (@CPGOAT) July 10, 2018

Cross worked as a face during SmackDown Live's Live Event in Alberta. She teamed up with Becky Lynch to take on The IIconics.

In case you didn't know...

SAnitY is a stable that first made an impact on NXT before being called up to the main roster shortly thereafter. While Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain and stable leader Eric Young were called up, there was no sign of Nikki Cross.

Cross would go on to challenge NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler to a title match at TakeOver: Chicago. Cross came up short after a pretty thrilling contest. While she was choked out by Baszler, she went out with a sadistic grin on her face.

The heart of the matter

From what I understand, Cross teamed up with Becky Lynch to take on the IIconics in a tag team contest. The match ended by submission as Lynch picked up the victory for her team, over the heel duo.

Becky & Nikki Cross defeat Iiconics by submission (disarmer) at 10:18 in an average match. #wwelive #wweaugusta pic.twitter.com/tFlI6Rw568 — Chad the Dad (@CPGOAT) July 10, 2018

I really wonder if this is a sign of things to come and if this means that Cross will be kept apart from the rest of SAnitY. At the same time, I wonder if this was just a showcase event to get Cross into the groove before she hits the big stage. Thanks to Twitter User 'Chad The Dad' for all the updates!

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Cross will make her television debut this week. If so, she could be a very interesting figure within the women's division. There has hardly ever been a character as unique as Cross is!

Are you excited about Nikki Cross in the main roster? Leave a comment and let us know, right below!

