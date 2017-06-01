WWE News: Big E and AJ Lee engage in fun banter over the time when he almost broke her chest

Big E accidentally almost broke AJ Lee's chest some four years ago.

AJ Lee retired from wrestling in 2015

What’s the story?

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee and WWE superstar Big E had a funny conversation on Twitter when the two recalled the time Big E almost broke AJ Lee’s chest during his entrance.

In case you did not know...

Some time back, AJ Lee shared a funny story of how Big E almost broke her chest. Lee said that Big E accidentally struck her while they were making their entrance alongside Dolph Ziggler.

Big E thought that he legitimately hurt AJ badly and The Black Widow went on to take advantage of the situation. She pulled a prank on Big E by saying that her sternum was broken. AJ revealed the story when she was promoting her book, Crazy Is My Superpower.

The heart of the matter

Big E and AJ Lee engaged in a funny banter on Twitter over the above-mentioned incident. The Twitter conversation began when a fan tweeted out a video of Big E accidentally hitting AJ Lee.

He caved her chest in and she didn't break character pic.twitter.com/agBg0FAXfU — DAMN (@PrinceMarcus_24) May 29, 2017

Big E reminded the fan that the incident happened almost four years ago:

More than 4 years ago...Y'all so petty. https://t.co/iNPI4BN4qG — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) May 31, 2017

AJ, meanwhile, sided with the fan and took a funny shot at the former NXT champion:

My shattered sternum feels like it was just yesterday… — AJ Mendez Brooks (@TheAJMendez) May 31, 2017

And this is how Big E reacted to AJ’s comment:

This may not be the last time we’re going to hear about this epic incident!

What’s next?

The friendly banter is not going to lead to anything significant. It does, however, show that Big E and AJ Lee are still good friends. We can expect more such funny stories in AJ’s book.

Author’s Take

Big E and AJ Lee seeing the funny side of things is heartwarming to see. While there is a lot of negativity being spewed around in the wrestling business, it is exchanges like this that make us smile. Hopefully, we hear more such stories from both the Superstars going forward.