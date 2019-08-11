WWE News: Big E discusses the pride he feels with Kofi Kingston being the first African-born WWE Champion

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 71 // 11 Aug 2019, 09:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kingston's journey was certainly personal, but it touched so many more lives.

Kofi Kingston's title win over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 was one of the most fulfilling wins for not only the New Day member but also for the fans. As he celebrated, part of his journey took him to the land of his birth, Ghana.

While speaking with Uproxx in promotion of SummerSlam, Big E revealed the pride he felt for Kofi as he became the first African-born WWE Champion.

Kingston had primarily been a staple of the mid-card, having won the Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Championships several times. He was a reliable Superstar, but when he, Big E and Xavier Woods formed the New Day, it took their careers to the next level.

Instead of being content with always being good enough for the mid-card but not good enough for the main event, Kingston continued to fight his way both to the top and for respect. An injury to Ali opened up a spot for someone to take in the Elimination Chamber match this year, and the rest is now history.

While there have been African-American Champions in the WWF, WCW and WWE, including Mark Henry and Ron Simmons, there haven't been many. There also haven't been any that can claim to have been born in Africa, at least not until Kingston won in April.

"There’s a certain pride in that, in seeing Kofi in his rise, and being able to be proud to be the first African-born champion. For him to be able to go back to Ghana was incredible. To watch that footage of him going back to the place where he was born, where his people hail from, where he himself was actually born, and to go back to Ghana, I think it’s really incredible, because you see the effect it has on kids, on people that look like him, and his championship means something."

The accomplishment was certainly a personal milestone for Kingston in his own career, but it clearly had a huge impact on society and the usual norms that have governed the WWE over the years.

"In an industry where we acknowledge that it’s about entertainment, I think what he’s doing and what we’re doing as a collective if feels meaningful."

Kofi has already held his title longer than Seth Rollins since both men won their belts at WrestleMania 35. His personal battle with Randy Orton goes beyond scripting and Kingston deserves to have a moment of triumph over Orton.