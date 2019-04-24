WWE News: Big E reveals interesting new career, talks future goals

Big E (centre and right) is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars today

What's the story?

Speaking to Comicbook.com, WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Big E opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Big E expounded upon him starting a new career as a voice over artist, in lieu of his current in-ring hiatus.

In case you didn't know...

Big E -- whose real name is Ettore Ewen -- has performed for the WWE since the year 2009, and is regarded as one of the most consistent in-ring workers of this era.

The New Day powerhouse has been hailed by many for his dedication to his craft, and has been the recipient of a considerable amount of praise owing to his unmatched athleticism as well as mic skills.

The heart of the matter

Big E has now commenced working as a part of the Adult Swim animated comedy show Lazor Wulf, as "Canon Wulf" -- a wolf who has a canon on his back.

The New Day member's co-stars include rappers D.R.A.M. and Vince Staples, and the show premiered on the 7th of April, on Cartoon Network's late night comedy block. Addressing his voice over job, Big E stated --

"I got incredibly lucky," E said. "Pretty much, I just got a call from our office at WWE talent relations. They told me, 'Hey, the guys from Adult Swim from this project Lazor Wolf and wanted you to be a part of it.' A lot of times, stuff like that we'll try to do stuff our own and just reach out and do stuff like this."

Furthermore, Big E elucidated that he as well as fellow New Day Superstars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, loved Adult Swim shows such as The Boondocks in their younger years.

Big E added that when he learnt that Carl Jones was the producer of both shows, he felt incredibly lucky to have been chosen for the Lazor Wulf project. The New Day member continued that once he was familiarized with the show's idea and its absurdity, he knew it was right up his alley.

Moreover, Big E explained that he has often been complimented for having a great voice. He insinuated that in light of his ongoing in-ring hiatus from WWE, it was incredibly fortuitous for him to receive a chance to work as a voice over talent on Lazor Wulf.

What's next?

It was in the aforementioned interview, that Big E also pointed out that he'd love to serve as a voice actor as a part of yet another Adult Swim animated series -- Mike Tyson Mysteries.

What are your thoughts on Big E starting a career as a voice over talent? Sound off in the comments!