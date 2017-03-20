WWE News: Big E rubbishes rumors of leaked photographs of him

The WWE Superstar took to Twitter and called it 'nonexistent nonsense'.

by Riju Dasgupta News 20 Mar 2017, 15:40 IST

Big E may be all about the booty, but he's not part of any leaked videos

What’s the story?

After the scandalous leaked photos and videos of Paige, Brad Maddox and Xavier Woods rocked the wrestling world, it was suggested online that the same person would also leak pictures of WWE stars Summer Rae, Maryse, Victoria and Xavier Woods’ fellow New Day member- Big E. Big E took to Twitter, not just to rubbish these rumors but also curse the person who spread them in the first place.

In case you didn’t know...

Paige was recently part of a large group of mainstream celebrities whose phones were hacked into, with their private content being leaked on to the internet. In the photos and videos that were leaked online, she is seen in intimate settings with Brad Maddox and Xavier Woods.

According to an online post from a person who claimed to know the hacker that leaked the videos in question, this was only the beginning as more videos would be leaked soon. His post indicated that Big E too was part of this situation and involved in a three-way compromising position.

The heart of the matter

Here is the exchange of tweets between the said person and Big E:

For disseminating this nonexistent nonsense, I pray the inside of your thighs chafe bloody every day of your existence. Amen. https://t.co/qjoISr5TVj — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) March 20, 2017

As can be seen here, much like Summer Rae did before him, Big E rubbished these rumours too. It will be interesting to see how this story develops, but we think Big E is unconcerned about the same.

What’s next?

In light of what happened with Xavier Woods, it was speculated online that The New Day would be kept off TV for a while. With only a few hours to go before Raw, it would be interesting to note if this were indeed the case or if this incident would be alluded to at all, during the course of the show.

Author’s Take

I think it’s just an excited fan getting carried away by recent developments and hence claiming that Big E is involved in the scandal as well. Like Big E’s demeanour suggests, there is nothing to these rumours.

