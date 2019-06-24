WWE News: Big handicap match announced for Monday Night Raw

Raw after Stomping Grounds will be an interesting show

What's the story?

Tonight's Stomping Grounds PPV saw Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre despite interference from Shane McMahon.

Reigns will take on the duo of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre on the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw. The match was announced in a backstage segment after Roman Reigns' victory.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns made his triumphant return to WWE on the road to WrestleMania 35, after battling leukemia for months on end. The Big Dog began feuding with The Scottish Psychopath as The Show of Shows drew closer, and the two Superstars faced off against each other in a match at the mega event. Reigns ended up winning the bout, but this didn't stop McIntyre from coming for more.

After moving to SmackDown Live during the Superstar Shakeup, Reigns got into a feud with "The Best in the World" Shane McMahon. The rivalry led to a match between the two which was shockingly won by McMahon, after interference from McIntyre. Tonight, Reigns somehow managed to defeat McIntyre again, despite Shane doing his best to prevent him from winning.

The heart of the matter

The victory has resulted in the odds getting stacked against The Big Dog on tomorrow's Monday Night Raw. He will be facing both of his adversaries on the episode. Shane McMahon announced in a post-match backstage promo that Roman Reigns will have to face him and McIntyre in a handicap match on the upcoming Raw.

What's next?

Although Roman Reigns managed to secure another win over McIntyre tonight, it would be interesting to see how he does against the villainous duo on the red show.

What are your thoughts on the announcement? Will Reigns do the unthinkable and emerge victorious once again? Sound off in the comments section!