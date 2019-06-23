×
WWE News: Drew McIntyre breaks character and praises Roman Reigns

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
910   //    23 Jun 2019, 09:56 IST

The match graphic
What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Drew McIntyre recently took to Twitter and heaped praise on his Stomping Grounds opponent Roman Reigns.

McIntyre stated that Roman's the only guy "who has straight up beaten him like a man", and that the two of them are a rare breed in wrestling.


In case you didn't know...

On the road to WrestleMania 35, Roman Reigns came out on an episode of Monday Night Raw and made a huge announcement in regards to his battle with leukemia. To a chorus of cheers, Reigns stated that he is in remission and is back for good. The Big Dog soon got into a feud with The Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre, leading to a match at The Show of Shows. Drew went on to bury Roman Reigns and the entire Raw locker room in a scathing promo on the road to WrestleMania.

Reigns emerged victorious at 'Mania, but Drew was far from being done with him. After Reigns arrived on SmackDown Live in what was dubbed as "the biggest acquisition in SmackDown Live history", he kicked off a feud with "The Best in the World" Shane McMahon. In a major upset, Shane defeated Reigns at WWE Super ShowDown, albeit with a little help from McIntyre.

Also read: 5 ridiculous WWE ideas that became incredibly popular


The heart of the matter

McIntyre has now posted a tweet, which surprisingly sees him showering Roman Reigns with praise. The Scottish Psychopath admitted that Roman Reigns is the only guy who has beaten him like a man. Here's what Drew said:

Roman is the only man who’s straight up beat me like a man since my return to WWE & I’ll admit that. We’re both a rare breed in wrestling but he’s not my kryptonite. ShaneMcmahon has shown me my purpose & at StompingGrounds I’m not gonna beat Roman, I’m going to brutalize him


What's next?

In a few hours time, Drew McIntyre will face Roman Reigns at WWE Stomping Grounds in a rematch from their 'Mania encounter.

Who will come out the victor at Stomping Grounds?

Tags:
WWE Stomping Grounds Drew McIntyre Roman Reigns
