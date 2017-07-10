WWE News: Big name confirmed for tonight’s Monday Night Raw

The RAW after Great Balls of Fire will be held in Houston.

What will the red brand have in store this evening?

What’s the story?

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is set to appear on Monday Night Raw tonight, less than 24 hours after his gruelling victory over Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire. Tonight’s edition of the show is set to emanate from Houston, just three and a half hours south of last night’s pay-per-view.

In case you didn’t know...

Last night’s main event was one of the most exhilarating in recent memory, despite the fact it didn’t even break the 10-minute mark.

Lesnar and Joe hit each other with everything they had in a desperate attempt to walk away with the Universal title, and when the dust finally settled it was the Beast Incarnate who managed to retain the championship that he initially won at WrestleMania 33.

The heart of the matter

As reported by Wrestling News, Lesnar has been confirmed to be appearing in Houston to apparently begin the build for his upcoming SummerSlam match. In addition to this, the following points have been teased for tonight’s event.

* Does Reigns deserve a Universal Championship Match?

* It could be the Summer of The Beast

* How will accounts be settled following Alexa Bliss’ Bank robbery?

* Who will step up to challenge the Iron Men?

* Rollins fails to stop the self-appointed “god”

What’s next?

We’ll have to wait and see what WWE have planned for Brock tonight, but following the show, he isn’t booked for Monday Night Raw again until July 31st. You can see his upcoming schedule below:

July 29 – WWE live event at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit

July 31 – Monday Night Raw in Pittsburgh

August 12 – WWE live event in Tampa

August 14 – Monday Night Raw in Boston

August 20 – SummerSlam in Brooklyn

August 28 – Monday Night Raw in Memphis

Author’s take

It’s great to see Brock making so many consecutive appearances because his presence on the show is undoubtedly helping the overall product. Hopefully, we’ll begin to see him more and more as he attempts to hold onto his Universal Championship leading up to WrestleMania 34.