WWE News: Big Show calls out Shaquille O'Neal ahead of WrestleMania 33

Clash of the Giants set for the Showcase of the Immortals.

Shaq and Big Show at WrestleMania 32

What’s the story?

Big Show has called out basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal on Instagram. It was yet another massive tease at a WrestleMania 33 showdown between the two. The two giants have been going back and forth on social media exchanging banter before their much-awaited face off at the Showcase of the Immortals.

@Shaq! Karaoke? Doughnuts? You better get serious. All roads lead to #WrestleMania. The only giant! A video posted by The Big Show (@wwethebigshow) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:08am PST

In case you didn’t know…

The feud dates back to July 2009 when in an episode of Monday Night Raw, Shaq had made an appearance as the special guest host. The main event of that night saw Cryme Tyme take on the team of JeriShow with Shaq at ringside as the Special Guest Enforcer.

After Big Show and Chris Jericho were disqualified, the former invited Shaq to the ring. Shaq entered the ring and with a little help from Cryme Tyme, managed to deliver a shoulder block that sent Show out of the ring to the floor.

The heart of the matter

It was at WrestleMania 32 that the two giants renewed their rivalry. In the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Shaq was a surprise entrant and the two would end up alone in the ring after fending off the other Superstars in the match. Much like before, the two were stranded in a choke stalemate, eventually allowing the rest of the wrestlers in the match to eliminate both of them.

On the red carpet at the ESPY awards last July, Big Show challenged Shaq to a match at Wrestlemania 33 which the latter accepted. Ever since the two have been training hard and exchanging banter over social media platforms.

In anticipation for the showdown with the NBA Hall of Famer, Big Show has gotten himself into the best shape of his life.

What’s next?

Shaq and the Big Show are expected to face each other at WrestleMania 33 on 2nd April, 2017 at Orlando – a city that Shaq knows well. After all, he had started his NBA career in the same city.

Sportskeeda’s take

One of the most awaited matches at the Show of Shows this year is the Big Show vs. Shaq match-up. In general, we do not care for these type of spectacles but the fact that Big Show has gotten himself in great shape amps up the excitement.

Also, it is widely believed that this match will be Big Show’s last match in professional wrestling which has added to the excitement and hype. With Shaq also seemingly motivated to get in good shape, this match could actually surprise a lot of people.