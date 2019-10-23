WWE News: Big Show explains why Brock Lesnar will beat Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel

Lesnar vs Velasquez at Crown Jewel

WWE veteran Big Show recently gave a quick interview to TMZ and shared his thoughts on the upcoming WWE title match between Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez scheduled to take place at the Crown Jewel. The World's Largest Athlete stated that Velasquez won't be able to take the belt from Lesnar, as the latter is faster and stronger.

The buildup to the big match

On SmackDown Live's FOX debut, Brock Lesnar fought Kofi Kingston with the WWE title on the line. Kingston had won the belt at WrestleMania 35, and had successfully defended the same against a string of competitors. Lesnar squashed Kofi in a matter of seconds, and became the new WWE Champion. Immediately after, Rey Mysterio came out with former UFC World Champion Cain Velasquez, who proceeded to attack Lesnar in the ring. This was the same guy who had beaten Lesnar in UFC around a decade ago. Mysterio had brought him in to get back at Lesnar, who had attacked him and his son Dominick on RAW.

Big Show predicts the winner of the match

Soon after, a match was set up between the two at WWE Crown Jewel, which will take place in Saudi Arabia on October 31. The match will be contested for the WWE title, and there are many who believe that Velasquez will demolish Lesnar again and become the WWE Champion.

Former WWE Champion Big Show had a difference of opinion on the same and stated that Lesnar is faster and tougher, and that The Beast will walk out with the WWE title on his waist.

I've been in this business for 25 years, I've never seen a monster like Brock Lesnar, or the warpath he's been on over the past few years. He's stronger, he's faster, he's seasoned.

