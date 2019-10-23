WWE News: Triple H talks CM Punk possibly returning to the company

Punk and Triple H

WWE EVP Triple H recently made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show and discussed a string of topics. When asked about CM Punk possibly returning to WWE someday, Triple H seemed optimistic and indicated that WWE is open for business.

Punk's exit and the controversy surrounding it

CM Punk left WWE over five years ago, after his appearance in the Royal Rumble 2014 match, which was won by Batista. Punk didn't talk much about his exit for a while, but spilled the beans several months later in an episode of Art of Wrestling, hosted by his best friend at the time, Colt Cabana.

Punk stated that creative differences with Vince McMahon and Triple H, in addition to WWE's doctors not paying heed to his well-being, led to him leaving the company in the end. Punk targeted Dr. Chris Amann, who didn't take the accusation lightly and went on to file a lawsuit on Punk and Cabana. Soon after this 2-part interview, Vince McMahon made a public apology to Punk and stated that he would like to work with him sometime in the future.

With the arrival of All Elite Wrestling, many fans speculated that Punk could possibly sign with the company and make his Pro Wrestling return. What happened instead is Punk underwent a tryout for WWE Backstage on FS1, and this raised the hopes of the ones who have been waiting for Punk to make his return to WWE as an in-ring performer.

Triple H on Punk possibly returning to WWE

Triple H had a very optimistic response when asked about the possibility of Punk returning in any capacity.

"That's a 'could be'. Vince will say it all the time: 'We're open for business'. The past is passed, today is today and you never say never in WWE."

