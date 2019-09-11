WWE News: Big Show provides update on his in-ring future

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 548 // 11 Sep 2019, 03:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Big Show has been in WWE for over 20 years

Big Show has not competed in a WWE match since teaming with Cesaro and Sheamus in a losing effort against The New Day on a November 2018 episode of SmackDown Live.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Steve Austin Show, the seven-time World Champion clarified that he has not retired and he is hoping to feature in a match at WrestleMania 36 in April 2020 to coincide with the release of his new Netflix series, ‘The Big Show Show’.

“I got cleared a week before ‘Mania [WrestleMania 35], so creative is already done by then. It was a personal goal for me to be ready if they needed me to do anything, but they didn’t. Now I’m doing this show, so that’s why I’m not doing anything now.

“Right now, I think we are going to start streaming [The Big Show Show] around WrestleMania next year, so we can tie in promoting the show, promoting WrestleMania, and hopefully I can do something to earn a match at WrestleMania.”

Why has Big Show been absent from WWE TV?

In October 2018, Big Show aligned with The Bar and helped the duo win the SmackDown Tag Team titles. Unfortunately, he found out shortly after his comeback that his hip resurfacing had shifted position, which meant he was forced to undergo more surgeries in December 2018 and February 2019, including a hip replacement.

Despite being cleared to return to the ring before WrestleMania 35, the 7-footer has not featured in any WWE matches or storylines in almost a year.

Over the last two months, he has been filming ‘The Big Show Show’ – a fictional Netflix series which is based on his WWE character trying to adjust to life after retirement.

The 47-year-old revealed to Steve Austin that three episodes from the 10-episode series have already been filmed.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!