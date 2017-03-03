WWE News: Big Show reveals the story behind his physical transformation and insane weight loss

Big Show talks about not being so big anymore.

The World’s Largest Athlete isn’t quite as large anymore.

What’s the story?

Big Show was recently interviewed by wwe.com about the incredible transformation that he’s gone through to get into the best shape of his life.

In case you didn’t know...

At one point, Big Show tipped the scales at well over 500 pounds. Recently, he has decided to get into the best shape of his life in anticipation of the much talked about the match with Shaquille O’Neal at WrestleMania 33. The last time he wrestled on Monday Night Raw against Braun Strowman, he was billed at 383 pounds.

The heart of the matter

Big Show talked with WWE.com at length about the transformation he’s gone through, including whether or not it was a conscious decision to make the change.

It was definitely a conscious decision. You don’t make the transformation I’ve made without a serious commitment to changing 40 years of improper diet and improper training. I wanted to make a change, and I was given the time and opportunity to make a change, so I took advantage of it.

Big Show also talked about how he’s worked a difficult schedule for twenty-two years, working five days a week with over two hundred days per year on the road. The time off that he got was the chance he needed to re-evaluate what he wanted to do with his future, his self, and take on the challenge of making the transformation to see if he could make the change.

Big Show credits the incredible transformation to his trainer, Dodd Romero, in Miami, Florida. He says that Dodd understands everything that athletes and celebrities have to endure, as his clientele is mostly made up of those groups of people. He said that Dodd pushed him and at various points, he thought the trainer was out of his mind but added that he never got a goal from his trainer that he couldn’t accomplish.

He also thanked John Cena for the praise that he received from him and motivating Show in Cena’s own special way. The two were having a conversation one day which Big Show recounts as him saying, “What is a giant gonna do with abs?”

From Big Show’s description of the story, Cena looked at him with a straight face and said, “Yeah. A giant with abs. That wouldn’t be marketable at all.”

What’s next?

The pro wrestling world is waiting to hear the confirmation on whether the Big Show vs. Shaq match will actually happen at WrestleMania 33. Shaw seems to be having cold feet about the encounter, but this could all be part of the plan to play out the feud.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Firstly, we commend and congratulate Big Show on his incredible transformation. Making that kind of a change to one’s body in the way that he did at such an advanced age is nothing short of remarkable.

Nothing but respect for the big man.