WWE News: Big Show reveals when his WWE contract expires

The Big Show has undergone an incredible transformation as his time in WWE comes to a close.

What’s the story?

Big Show was interviewed by SportingNews.com recently, and in the interview, he revealed when his current WWE contract is scheduled to come to an end.

In case you didn’t know...

Big Show has lost over 70 pounds since he challenged Shaquille O’Neal to a match at WrestleMania 33. He challenged Shaq to the match on the red carpet for the ESPY awards, and Shaq accepted. Since then, a sort of fire has been ignited under Big Show, who is arguably in the best shape of his life right now.

Recently, rumours have been swirling about the status of the match and whether or not it will actually happen at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Big Show expressed his frustration over the situation with the Shaq match and revealed when his WWE contract expires.

It is a little frustrating because my contract ends in February 2018. So I don't know what's going to happen between now and then. I don't know if there will be an opportunity for me next year at WrestleMania or not. I don't know because there's a lot of new Superstars breaking out and I've done my time. This was my perhaps my last opportunity to have a featured match at WrestleMania. And I would have had a good time working with Shaq.

Show would go on to state that the situation is above his paygrade, and it’s between Shaq and WWE. The man formerly known simply as The Giant went on to talk trash about Shaq and the possibility that he’s simply scared and trying to back out of the match.

He would then admit that he was just talking trash and complimented Shaq on his NBA career, as well as the fact that Shaq is a really good dude. Big Show then said that the situation is a little frustrating to him because it’s an important thing for him. He knows that he’s been in this business for a long time and he’s sure he can figure out something to get into at WrestleMania 33.

What’s next?

Big Show is not currently scheduled for any appearances outside of setting up the Shaquille O’Neal match at WrestleMania, if that even happens.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It’s kind of bittersweet that Big Show has undergone this incredible transformation when it seems like he already knows his time in WWE is done. If the Braun Strowman match from Raw a few weeks ago is any indication, the big man can certainly still go in the ring. Hopefully, WWE figure out an appropriate send off for, “The World’s Largest Athlete.”