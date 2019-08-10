WWE News: Big title match already announced for Raw after SummerSlam

WWE is wasting no time in its build-up for the Raw after SummerSlam.

What's the story?

SummerSlam is not even here yet and WWE have already confirmed a title match for the Raw after the PPV.

As announced on Twitter, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team titles against Asuka & Kairi Sane.

In case you didn't know...

As the SummerSlam card is already stacked with ten confirmed matches, WWE decided to have the IIconics defends the Women's Tag Team Championships on the go-home episode of Raw for SummerSlam, which was later revealed to be Paul Heyman's call.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce put the titles on the line in a Fatal-4 Way Elimination Tag Team Match against the teams of Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, Asuka & Kairi Sane and Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville.

The IIconics and Rose & Deville were the first two teams to be eliminated from the match. The finish saw Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross eliminate the Kabuki Warriors to win the Tag Team titles.

The heart of the matter

As stated above, there is just no room for another title match on the SummerSlam card and WWE thought it would be ideal to have the Women's tag team titles defended on the Raw after SummerSlam.

The aforementioned episode usually draws big ratings and having a title match on the show should further help the cause.

The SummerSlam card, thus, will not feature the relatively new titles being defended. Those are not the only Championships that will be missing from the show as the Men's Tag Team titles from both SmackDown and Raw are in danger of being left out of the show.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ali for the Intercontinental title - a match that was rumored to be added to SummerSlam - has also reportedly been nixed.

What's next?

Backstage reports state that the WWE has still not finalized the final SummerSlam card and a few last-minute additions could be made. That, or WWE may announce a few more matches for the important Raw episode after SummerSlam.