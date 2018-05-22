Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    WWE News: Big update on Ric Flair's health after recent scare

    How's Flair doing after his recent health scare?

    Riju Dasgupta
    FEATURED COLUMNIST
    News 22 May 2018, 18:40 IST
    1.05K

    Flair is back at full health yet again
    Flair is back at full health yet again

    What's the story?

    Last year, two time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had a massive health scare owing to his drinking habits over his illustrious career. Therefore, the world was alarmed when they heard that Flair would be unable to fulfill commitments owing to a sudden illness.



    I'm glad to report that Flair is back at full health, as I gauged from a video he posted on his official YouTube channel. This bout of illness was thankfully not serious!

    In case you didn't know...

    Ric Flair is considered by many to be the greatest professional wrestler of all time, having held the World Championship in various organizations a record 16 times (or 21 depending on whom you ask).

    He's the only man to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, for his achievements both as a singles wrestler and as part of the Four Horsemen.

    The world was naturally alarmed after Flair's sudden health scare last year, but thankfully Flair recovered and was back at full health in no time at all.

    The heart of the matter

    Only last week, Flair announced that he would not be able to fulfill his obligations because of illness. Fans feared the worst and suspected a relapse of what happened during last year's terrifying health scare.

    Flair put all suspicions to rest as he cut a promo for his YouTube Channel as only he can. It was great to see him in the best of spirits again.

    What's next?

    Flair has really done it all for the business. I suppose he'll be back making appearances at wrestling conventions and autograph signings in coming months. He's part of the WWE family, so maybe he could also make a cameo on television if the time was right.

    Author's take

    I think Ric Flair is the greatest superstar to have put on a pair of boots. I want him to be as happy in retirement as he made us feel during his wrestling career.

    I guess right now he's living vicariously through his daughter's accolades and wrestling achievements.

    Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com


    Ric Flair
