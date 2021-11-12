"They don't know wrestling" - Billy Gunn explains the problem with WWE writers

WWE legend Billy Gunn believes the company’s storylines will improve if Vince McMahon hires writers who have experience in the wrestling business.

In the late 1990s, the WWE Chairman booked matches and storylines with a small team of writers, including Ed Ferrara and Vince Russo. Currently, over 20 writers work on WWE’s creative team, and many of them had no wrestling knowledge before starting the job.

Speaking in a Wrestlefest Asia Virtual Meet & Greet, Gunn said WWE’s writers do not know how to book superstars:

“Creatively, they don’t really know what to do with these guys and girls. They have a bunch of writers there. They have umpteen writers. It’s like a who’s who of writers, but if I was going to say… they don’t know wrestling. It takes a very special person to be in this business a long time to know wrestling. It’s not a sitcom, it’s not a comedy act. It’s wrestling, and you have to have storylines,” he said.

Billy Gunn worked for WWE between 1993 and 2004 before returning for another run with the company between 2012 and 2015. He now works for AEW as a coach and in-ring competitor.

Billy Gunn liked WWE’s Attitude Era writing process

WWE’s Attitude Era, which lasted from around 1997 to 2002, is widely considered to be one of the greatest periods in the company’s history.

Billy Gunn preferred the Attitude Era writing process compared to the current day approach, as everyone on the roster used to be involved in ongoing storylines:

“That’s why the Attitude Era was so good – the storylines were amazing. It’s just like a good soap opera or a good series that we watch on TV. The only reason the series keeps going, and the only reason we watch it, is because the storylines keep getting better and better. Then you get involved with wrestling. You get involved with the person, not just the product,” he stated.

In the same interview, Billy Gunn commented on WWE’s recent decision to release another 18 superstars. Although he was disappointed to see people lose their jobs, Gunn said WWE cannot justify paying talent $500,000 per year to remain off television.

