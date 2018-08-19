WWE News: Blockbuster past vs present women's match announced for WWE Evolution

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.43K // 19 Aug 2018, 04:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Evolution is definitely going to make some interesting history

What's the story?

As part of the build-up to NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, WWE revealed their first matchup for their historic all-women's pay-per-view Evolution.

In case you didn't know...

Evolution takes place on October 28th live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York, which could be why WWE has decided to give the WWE Universe a sneak peak when it comes to what could be on the cards for their Women's Division.

So far, the Mae Young Classic final has already been revealed, but for fans who haven't looked at the spoilers for the tournament which begins on September 5th, this is the first match that has been made official.

The heart of the matter

It is being reported from numerous reputable sources that WWE has announced WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus vs Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss for Evolution in October.

This graphic was shared on the screens at the Barclays Centre, which shows Alexa Bliss without her Women's Championship set to face Trish Stratus.

It was later confirmed that the match had been made official as an advert for the show played for the fans in attendance and included the match between the WWE Hall of Famer and the Women's Champion.

Trish Stratus was already revealed to be one of the stars who would make a return to the ring for the historic event, but none of the WWE Universe were aware that Alexa Bliss would be her opponent.

The WWE Evolution ad that just aired advertised Alexa Bliss vs Trish Stratus — Big B (@BTuckerTorch) August 18, 2018

WWE's Twitter Account sent out the official announcement for the match post-Takeover.

What's next?

Alexa Bliss defends her Raw Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey tomorrow night at SummerSlam and it could be argued that since she isn't holding her Championship in the graphic's for Evolution, it's likely that Alexa may lose the title to the former UFC Champion.

Which other dream matches would you like to see at Evolution? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...